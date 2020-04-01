Ina Garten Teaches Fans How To Make Giant Cocktail During Quarantine

Ina Garten is self-isolating with one very large quarantine cosmopolitan.

The Food Network Canada star has shared a video showing fans how she makes her “favourite cocktail” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“During these stressful times, it’s really important to keep traditions alive,” says the 72-year-old “Barefoot Contessa” host. “My favourite tradition is the cocktail hour, so I’m going to make you my favourite cosmopolitan and you probably have all the ingredients right in your house.”

Garten then proceeds to mix an entire bottle of vodka with Cointreau, cranberry juice and fresh lime, before pouring it all into a massive martini glass.

Finishing up, she adds: “Stay safe, have a very good time, and don’t forget the cocktails”.

The hilarious video has drawn a huge reaction from fans, with actress Reese Witherspoon posting a string of laughing faces in the comments, while TV journalist Katie Couric wrote “This. Is. Iconic.” together with an applause emoji.