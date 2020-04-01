Ayesha Curry Announces Launch Of Sweet July Magazine

Ayesha Curry is looking forward to new beginnings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrity chef took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the launch of her very own lifestyle magazine, Sweet July.

“If you’re like me, you’re looking for any glimmer of light or joy in the world right now to help get you through these unforeseen strange times,” she wrote, captioning a teaser video. “Last fall, I was offered the opportunity to create my own magazine. Besides it having a cover and pages and pictures, I was given the blank slate to make it whatever I wanted.”

“After a lot of thought and self-reflection, I decided that what I wanted was to tell stories with substance about things that matter. Showcase people doing groundbreaking things and supporting their communities,” she continued. “Give people information but also inspiration. I wanted my girls to be able to see themselves in the pictures and the stories, and feel like not only is there a place for them in this world, but that the skies the limit for what they can achieve. And then the craziest thing happened.. We made it! And we called it Sweet July. Why? Well, all three of our babies were born in July, we got married in July and it’s the 7th month in the calendar year. It’s the time in my life where I find I have the most joy and excitement. I wanted to carry that through every day and simply honour and find gratitude in the big and the small moments.”

The mag will also be sharing intimate conversations with Curry’s husband, basketball pro Stephen Curry, and their three children, Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1, with the first issue is coming this month.

“As we prepare to release the first issue in what could be seen as the most insane time, I’m choosing to see it another way,” Curry wrote.”I think the world needs a little joy right now, and this first issue is dripping with it. To celebrate (and to pay homage to one of the greatest scenes in movie history), I enlisted the family to make a little home video. Shot and edited by my bro @jazmiyagi (or as my kids call him ‘Uncle Jaz’). Initially, this was supposed to launch under much different circumstances. It’s only fair to rename this: ‘THE DEVIL WEARS SWEATPANTS’. SWEET JULY COMING SOON!”

Sweet July debuts on newsstands nationwide on April 24.