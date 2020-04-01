Miley Cyrus Hosts Instagram Live As Her ‘Black Mirror’ Character Ashley O

Miley Cyrus is giving off serious “Black Mirror” vibes on the latest episode of her “Bright Minded” Instagram Live show.

Cyrus had a jam-packed 13th episode of “Bright Minded”. The “Malibu” singer cosplayed as her “Black Mirror” character Ashley O. Cyrus famously appeared as O in the series five finale “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too”.

The star-studded episode of “Bright Minded” also featured a remix of the show’s theme song courtesy of Diplo. Cyrus also caught up with Zoe Kravitz and Brazilian singer Anitta.

The new episode of “Bright Minded” featured candid conversations with Kravitz about growing up famous, and with Anitta about getting “freaky.”