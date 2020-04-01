Romance Rumours Continue To Swirl Around ‘The Bachelor’ Stars Peter Weber And Kelley Flanagan With New TikTok Video

Move over, Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron — it looks like Peter Weber has created his own quarantine crew, and former “Bachelor” flame Kelley Flanagan has officially joined.

On Tuesday, rose lovers spotted the 28-year-old pilot dancing in a TikTok with Flanagan to Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Something New”.

The post comes just one week after the duo were seen reuniting and cozying up in Chicago.

Presenting the TikTok debut of the Quarantine Crew 2™️ Starring Peter, Dustin, and Kelley pic.twitter.com/Fq5PFrUuH7 — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) April 1, 2020

In case you forgot, the 28-year-old attorney boarded the flight for love on Weber’s season of “The Bachelor”, but was sent home during week six of the reality series.

After Weber seemingly found love with Hannah Ann Sluss, the couple broke off their engagement two months later.

Pilot Pete then tried to rekindle his relationship with runner-up Madison Prewett, which ultimately didn’t take off.