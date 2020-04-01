Showtime’s ‘Black Monday’, ‘Billions’ To Air Split Seasons Due To Coronavirus Production Shutdown

COVID-19 continues to disrupt television schedules due to unexpected production shutdowns, and Showtime has announced plans to split up the seasons of its dramas “Black Monday” and “Billions”.

The second season of “Black Monday” (which premiered a few weeks back) and the fifth season of “Billions” (set to premiere May 3) will both be interrupted mid-way through their seasons, which will resume once the worldwide pandemic is over and its deemed safe for film and TV productions to restart.

According to Deadline, “Black Monday” will continue to air through to its sixth episode on April 12, and will then go on indefinite hiatus. “Billions” will air seven episodes before doing the same thing.

To fill the gap, the third season of “The Chi” has bee shifted from its planned premiere date, and will now debut on Sunday, June 21.