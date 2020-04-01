OJ Simpson Reacts To ‘Tiger King’, Says Carole Baskin’s Missing Ex-Husband Is ‘Tiger Sashimi’

Former football star and ex-con OJ Simpson is sharing his thoughts on Netflix’s “Tiger King” from the golf course.

Simpson, 72, posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday, weighing in on the docuseries that’s taken the Internet by storm. To sum up his review in two words: “White people!”

“What’s with you and wild animals?” he asks. “Leave them animals alone!”

“The show is crazy! But it’s so crazy you kinda keep watching,” he says, revealing he watched “Tiger King” in one sitting.

The Juice also has an opinion on Don Lewis, the second husband of Carole Baskin who has been missing since 1997.

“One thing I will say is there’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi right now. I’m just saying,” he ends with a laugh.

In a previous video, Simpson said he’s been out golfing and has been spending time at home watching “a lot of Netflix and on demand.”