‘The Sound Of Music’ Celebrates 55th Anniversary With A Nostaglic Singalong

It way back on April 1, 1965 that moviegoers were first introduced to what became one of the all-time great movie musicals, “The Sound of Music”.

In celebration of this film’s 55th anniversary, IMDb has released a cute singalong video, featuring a brief medley of some of the film’s memorable songs, including “Do-Re-Mi”, “My Favorite Things” and, of course, the title track, with star Julie Andrews proclaiming, “The hills are alive… with the sound of music…”

Happy 55th Anniversary to one of our favorite things! What’s your favorite song from #TheSoundOfMusic? 🎶 @SoundofMusic pic.twitter.com/UZY7WLE8GN — IMDb (@IMDb) April 1, 2020

Meanwhile, IMDb also offers a wealth of trivia, goofs, and quotes from the beloved movie, which picked up five Oscars and remains a timeless favourite that becomes rediscovered by generation after generation.

For example, one bit of trivia shared by IMDb is that that Andrews had just finished filming “Mary Poppins” before filming “The Sound of Music”, and used to sing “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” to the child actors in the film. Because “Mary Poppins” hadn’t yet been released, the kids thought she had made up the song just for them.

Meanwhile, Christopher Plummer was reported to have hated making the movie, with the iconic Canadian actor known to refer to it as “The Sound of Mucus” or “S&M”. According to IMDb, he likened working with Andrews as “being hit over the head with a big Valentine’s Day card, every day.”