Megan Thee Stallion Says She Does Not ‘Have A Problem’ With Cardi B Amid Feud Rumours

By Aynslee Darmon.

Photo: CPImages
Photo: CPImages

Megan Thee Stallion is shutting down rumours of a beef with Cardi B.

The “Savage” rapper, 25, took to Twitter to slam rumours after she allegedly liked a comment on YouTube that read, “She won my respect… paying homage to the GOAT means a lot. Pac would be proud. She exceeds Cardi. HANDS DOWN.”

A fan shared a screenshot of the liked comment to Twitter. But according to Megan, she has nothing but respect for her fellow rapper.

“I did not like no damn stupid a** comment like this,” Megan hit back. “I don’t even upload my own s**t to my YouTube, my label does.”

Adding, “I DO NOT HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ANYBODY. I don’t like drama. I do not bring other females down. Stop trying to start fake beef.”

The original Twitter post has since been deleted.

