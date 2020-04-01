Stella McCartney is one of the millions throughout the world keeping herself homebound during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she’s apparently run out of things to do.

The British fashion designer made that clear with a video she posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

Sporting some jaunty sunglasses, McCartney, 48, is sitting at the top of the staircase in her home, using some type of mat or sleeping bag to rocket down the staircase like a sled.

“DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!,” she wrote in the caption. “My staircase is keeping me occupied… what are you guys doing to fill the time?”

McCartney’s pal Drew Barrymore took her up on her #StellaStaircase challenge.

Barrymore, 45, did not have as much success, due to her choice of a thick wooly blanket.

“Stella, you’re the only person on the planet I’m gonna hurl myself down the stairs for,” said Barrymore, appearing exasperated.

As she made her attempt, Barrymore didn’t so much “hurl” down the stairs as she did climb herself down step by step while lying on her back.

“This isn’t going well,” admitted Barrymore during her attempt. “I don’t think this is the way it’s supposed to look — why do you always look so cool?”

In her post, Barrymore tagged pal and “Fever Pitch” co-star. Stay tuned…