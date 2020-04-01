Read Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Brand New Out-Of-Office Message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially “out-of-office.”
As their royal duties officially ended on Tuesday, the couple let their correspondents know their offices are now “closed.”
An automatic email reply obtained by People magazine reads: “Many thanks for your email. The office for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has now closed.” The out-of-office message finalizes Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as official members of the royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II came to an agreement on terms for their exit this past January.
Since their exit, the pair travelled back to London to participate in their last official royal engagements including Commonwealth day festivities. They also made a move to Vancouver Island, before relocating to Los Angeles last month with their soon-to-be 1-year-old son Archie.
Just days ago, Markle and Harry shared their last Instagram post as “Sussex Royal”, with a post reading: “Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!”
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan