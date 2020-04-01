Read Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Brand New Out-Of-Office Message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially “out-of-office.”

As their royal duties officially ended on Tuesday, the couple let their correspondents know their offices are now “closed.”

An automatic email reply obtained by People magazine reads: “Many thanks for your email. The office for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has now closed.” The out-of-office message finalizes Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as official members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II came to an agreement on terms for their exit this past January.

Since their exit, the pair travelled back to London to participate in their last official royal engagements including Commonwealth day festivities. They also made a move to Vancouver Island, before relocating to Los Angeles last month with their soon-to-be 1-year-old son Archie.

Just days ago, Markle and Harry shared their last Instagram post as “Sussex Royal”, with a post reading: “Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!”