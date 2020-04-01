Fountains Of Wayne Frontman Adam Schlesinger Dead At 52 Due To Coronavirus Complications

Adam Schlesinger, lead singer of Fountains of Wayne, has passed away from COVID-19.

Billboard has confirmed that the 52-year-old singer and songwriter, best known for the band’s 2003 hit “Stacy’s Mom”, died Wednesday morning due to complications from the coronavirus.

According to Billboard, Schlesinger had been receiving medical treatment for the past week after testing positive for COVID-19.

In addition to his work with Fountains of Wayne, Schlesinger earned an Oscar nomination for writing the title track to the 1996 film “That Thing That You Do”, directed by Tom Hanks.

Previously, Schlesinger’s family provided a statement to Billboard via his attorney Jaime Herman, indicating that his condition had been improving.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family,” reads the statement. “Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support.”