‘Big Brother Canada’ Donates Season 8 Prize Money To Charities Responding To Coronavirus

Fans of “Big Brother Canada” were saddened to learn last week that production on the eighth season of the made-in-Canada reality hit would be halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Global and Insight Productions announced that, since no winner was declared, the $100,000 prize will be donated to charities responding to COVID-19 via canadahelps.org.

“Faced with unprecedented circumstances with regard to COVID-19, production on the season halted early last week under a provincial mandate for all non-essential businesses to close,” states the announcement.

The season’s final episode — airing on Wednesday, April 1 — found the 12 remaining houseguests informed of the decision to halt the season, giving them one last night in the “Big Brother Canada” house before they return to their homes.

“Jointly, Global and Insight Productions conclude their superhero-themed season with an extended thanks to the real heroes of today — the frontline healthcare workers and first responders dedicating themselves to providing healthcare and emergency support during these challenging times,” the announcement continues.

The announcement also stated that there were no plans at this time for the eighth season of “Big Brother Canada” to resume production.

Meanwhile, the season’s episodes — and all past seasons — can be streamed, along with digital exclusives, at www.bigbrothercanada.ca.