It’s A Girl! Rachel Bloom And Husband Dan Gregor Welcome First Child In Midst Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Congratulations to Rachel Bloom and husband Dan Gregor, who just welcomed their first child.

“She’s here. She’s home,” the “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star, 32, wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, accompanying a photo of her new baby.

“Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives,” continued the new mom.

RELATED: Social Media Comes To The Rescue As Rachel Bloom And Dan Gregor Are Nearly Forced To Sleep In Their Car Due To Snowstorm

“As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm,” she added. “The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers. From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you thank you.”

Naturally, Bloom ended with a punchline: “Brb, gonna go get to know the person who came out of my vagina.”