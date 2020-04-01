Everyone’s Favourite Playground Game Gets Extreme In First Look At ‘Ultimate Tag’

A favourite playground game is getting a high-octane makeover courtesy of the Fox network.

On Wednesday, Fox shared a first look at “Ultimate Tag” an extreme physical competition show based on the classic schoolyard game of chase.

According to the network’s announcement, each week will see athletic competitors as they “vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through several different epic, three-dimensional courses. All the while, the contestants will be chased by resident Taggers.”

The Taggers are described as “larger-than-life characters” with “a range of incredible and jaw-dropping athletic skills,” conjuring up visions of playing tag with a ring full of WWE wrestlers.

When it comes to rules, there is just one: don’t get caught.

Sibling NFL stars J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt are hosts.

“Ultimate Tag” premieres Wednesday, May 20.