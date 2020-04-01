Toronto Maple Leafs Star Auston Matthews Makes Virtual Visit To Ailing Youngsters At SickKids Hospital

Since he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Auston Matthews has been visiting Toronto’s SickKids children’s hospital each year, both with teammates and on his own, and has made numerous quiet personal visits to young patients with cystic fibrosis.

On Wednesday, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Matthews made his first virtual visit.

During a television show broadcast via CCTV to all patient rooms across the hospital, Auston and patients engaged in a Q&A and chatted about some of his favourite things, which include Mexican and Italian food, playing hockey and spending time with his family.

Today @AM34 surprised patients with a virtual visit! Auston chatted about his ❤️ of hockey & Mexican food & how he's making the most of #PhysicalDistancing by spending time with fam. Thanks Auston for bringing SickKids a little dose of the @MapleLeafs. We miss you! #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/LfFwushbOF — SickKids Foundation (@sickkids) April 1, 2020

Within the past week, similar virtual visits took place with astronaut Chris Hadfield and Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio, who joined with his dog Osito.