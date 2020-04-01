First Look At Apple TV+’s Animated ‘Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth’

Apple TV+ has just unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming animated film “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”, and it’s full of wonder and fascination.

The new film is based on the New York Times bestseller by Oliver Jeffers, which has sold more than a million copies to date.

The story follows a precocious 7-year-old (voiced by B.C. native Jacob Tremblay) who, over the course of Earth Day, learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents (voiced by Chris O’Dowd and Ruth Negga) — and from a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything. Meryl Street serves as narrator.

“From the multi-BAFTA and Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated independent animation studio, Studio AKA, the 36-minute film is written by BAFTA Award-winning Philip Hunt (“Ah Pook is Here”, “Lost and Found”) and Academy Award-winning Luke Matheny (“God of Love,” “Gortimer Gibbon’s,” “Ghostwriter”), directed by Hunt, and executive produced by Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning Sue Goffe (A Morning Stroll, Varmints, Lost and Found, “Hey Duggee”), Hunt and renowned author Oliver Jeffers (Here We Are, Lost and Found, The Day the Crayons Quit,” notes Apple TV+’s announcement, which adds that Alex Somers (“How to Train Your Dragon,” “Captain Fantastic”) is composer of the music.

“Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” debuts on Friday, April 17.