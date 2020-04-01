Tom Holland Attempts ‘Impossible’ Challenge Of Putting On A Shirt While Doing A Handstand

Tom Holland is among the millions of people throughout the world who are self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic, and while passing the time the “Spider-Man” star attempted a viral challenge that he deemed to be “impossible.”
In a video shared on Instagram, the 23-year-old “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star attempted to put on a shirt while doing a handstand, and proved it was not easy.
While some may quibble over whether he cheated — he’s leaning his feet against a wall while handstanding — he ultimately managed to get the shirt over his head and both arms in the sleeves, although it took some doing.
“How do you do this man?” he asked, looking exhausted.
Holland challenged his “Far From Home” co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, fellow superhero star Ryan Reynolds and his best friend, Harrison Osterfield, to give it a shot.
Time will tell whether they will also make an attempt and share the results on social media.