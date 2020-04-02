Lady Gaga Teases Big News On Jimmy Fallon Before She Gets Inundated With Calls And Is Forced To Reschedule Their Interview

Lady Gaga’s appearance on “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” Wednesday didn’t go as planned.

Jimmy Fallon clearly wanted to talk to Gaga for a while but she kept asking to call him back as her phone continuously rang throughout the conversation.

Gaga did share though, “I can’t tell you everything right now. I’m still ironing out the details.”

Clearly stressed out, wearing her glasses upside down, Gaga clarified after calling the host back: “It’s for COVID-19,” before first moving their call to Friday, then pushing it back even further to Monday.

Fallon joked, “Thank you, Gaga, and I can’t wait to find out what you’re brewing.”

