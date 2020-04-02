‘Frasier’ Stars Reunite For Coronavirus Benefit Livestream

TV fans stuck at home got a special “Frasier” surprise on Wednesday night.

As part of Playbill’s “Stars in the House” benefit livestream series, SiriusXM’s Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley hosted a reunion of cast members from the classic ’90s sitcom.

Kelsey Grammer, Peri Gilpin, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Dan Butler all appeared on the livestream and reminisced about the show.

Asked about his fondest memories of the series, Grammer said, “There was a moment when I fell in love with each of you, really fell in love. What’s so remarkable is that it just happened again and again and again in a quiet moment where I would sit and think: Dear God, they’re wonderful!”

He added, “I was just completely wrapped in this love with them, which I still have to this day.”

Pierce recalled thinking the original script for “Frasier” was actually “terrible.”

“I thought [the writers] have written two of the same characters, Frasier and Niles,” he explained. “I thought, What a stupid thing to do!‘ he said, before adding sarcastically. ‘Well, that was one of the first of my many great insights about the show!”

Talking about how self-isolation has affected their routines, Grammer joked, “I married someone with OCD so we’ve been wiping things for a while now.”

Playbill’s “Stars in the House” streams live daily, featuring guests from the Broadway stage.