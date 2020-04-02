Cardi B Went To The ER Due To Stomach Pains Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

By Corey Atad.

Cardi B. Photo: Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Cardi B had to go to the hospital this week but appears to be doing fine.

On Wednesday, the rapper revealed in now-deleted tweets that she went to the ER on Tuesday night after suffering “real bad stomach problems,” but said she was “feeling way better.”

Cardi B/Twitter
The 27-year-old also shared a photo of her hospital wristband.

Cardi B/Twitter
It appeared from her tweets that Cardi was not sick with the coronavirus.

I said what I said

The rapper has been outspoken about the coronavirus crisis; she posted an Instagram video in which she chides other celebrities for getting treated and tested before the underprivileged.

