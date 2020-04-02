Meghan McCain Insists Essential Workers Deserve Hazard Pay And Have Their Salaries Doubled While Battling Coronavirus Crisis

Meghan McCain had her say on “The View” Tuesday after workers at Amazon protested over a lack of protection amid the coronavirus crisis.
“I think that anyone who is doing any kind of essential work for us right now should not only get hazard pay but should have their pay doubled,” she shared.
“These people are putting their lives on the line, putting their families at risk just for us to be able to get our groceries and needed packages.”
McCain said that if companies don’t do it, “I think it is up to the government.
“If we have to do another stimulus and aid package for essential workers that’s what we have to do at this time,” she added.
See some of the response to McCain’s comments below.