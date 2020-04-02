Meghan McCain Insists Essential Workers Deserve Hazard Pay And Have Their Salaries Doubled While Battling Coronavirus Crisis

Meghan McCain had her say on “The View” Tuesday after workers at Amazon protested over a lack of protection amid the coronavirus crisis.

“I think that anyone who is doing any kind of essential work for us right now should not only get hazard pay but should have their pay doubled,” she shared.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Slams ‘Tone-Deaf’ Billionaire David Geffen After He Brags About ‘Avoiding The Virus’ In His Luxury Yacht

“These people are putting their lives on the line, putting their families at risk just for us to be able to get our groceries and needed packages.”

RELATED: Meghan McCain Talks Pregnancy And Co-Hosting ‘The View’ From Home: ‘It’s Bittersweet’

McCain said that if companies don’t do it, “I think it is up to the government.

“If we have to do another stimulus and aid package for essential workers that’s what we have to do at this time,” she added.

See some of the response to McCain’s comments below.

I agree…folks working (grocery stores, janitorial workers, truck drivers, etc.) during this crisis should receive hazard pay… @MeghanMcCain — Maria Rodriguez (@meddie54) March 31, 2020

@MeghanMcCain thank you for speaking up for essential workers like myself 👏👏 — Meli H Youtuber🌈💜💙💛 (@MelihYOUTUBER) April 2, 2020

I am an RN, at high risk for contracting CV19, but grocery store employees, delivery drivers, anyone working with the public are also front line. Front line without the training that nurses and docs have to know how to prevent this. They deserve hazard pay. @MeghanMcCain — 🎚🦀🏩📚🇺🇸PAW (@RNMSN1975) March 31, 2020

Can't believe I'm saying this, but, I'm agree with Meghan. They are putting their lives on the line. #Patriots Meghan McCain Rails Against Jeff Bezos, Says Essential Workers "Should Have Their Pay Doubled" by Chase Burns • Mar 31, 2020 at 12:55 pmhttps://t.co/X6zPARWE0w — Diane Harris (@DhLadylaw) April 2, 2020

@MeghanMcCain @TheView I agree with you. Give hazard pay to people who are working in the field under these scary conditions. Don't forget to include FIELD news reporters who are on the streets getting footage for the news stations & being offered no protection by their stations. — No Drama Please (@GS4SG) March 31, 2020