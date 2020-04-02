Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Share Important COVID-19 Video Message

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are doing their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a video message shared with Underwood’s 9.5 million followers, the couple sit on their couch and urge Tennessee residents to stay inside.

“To help the health of our community, we’re asking everyone to stay at home as much as possible and practise social distancing,” says the retired NHL player.

Underwood adds: “Working together, we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, finish the video in unison, saying, “Do your part, stay apart.”

The video was part of the #TNStayApart social media campaign, which encourages citizens to stay at home and only leave for essentials.

