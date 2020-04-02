George Takei Pranks The Internet With Olympics News On April Fool’s Day

George Takei had some good fun on April 1.

On Wednesday, the “Star Trek” star shared the amazing news on Facebook that he had been chosen to be the final torchbearer at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“As a life-long runner, I’m especially grateful to have been chosen, and hope to do everyone in the US of A proud!” he wrote in the post.

A number of fans didn’t catch on to the April Fool’s Day prank, believing the announcement was real. Takei took to Instagram later in the day to reveal the truth, explaining he was hoping to spread “a bit of levity in an otherwise dark time.”

Originally scheduled for this summer, the Tokyo Olympics were officially postponed last month by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Games will now be held from July to August 2021.