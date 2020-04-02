Kristen Bell Says She Was Continuously Told She Wasn’t Pretty Enough When Going To Early Auditions

Kristen Bell is the latest celebrity to break down her career for Vanity Fair.

Bell spoke about her early auditions in the clip, recalling how she was told on numerous occasions that she wasn’t pretty enough.

“I remember early on, getting feedback, that I wasn’t enough in either category.

“I would get feedback from an audition: ‘Well, you’re not pretty enough to play the pretty girl, but you’re not quirky enough or weird enough to play the weird girl.’”

“I was like, ‘Okay, does that just mean I can’t be an actor? What does that mean?’… That’s what I was getting feedback on, on every audition.”

She insisted that things have now changed.

“I think as I’ve grown older, those boxes have changed… and [have] almost gone away,” Bell said.

“It’s this huge grey area now of all these beautiful stories you can tell… that have dimensional people that don’t have to be one thing.”