Oprah Winfrey Explores America’s Food Fund On ‘Oprah Talks COVID-19’

Oprah Winfrey dug into the meat of America’s Food Fund on “Oprah Talks COVID-19”.

Episode 7 of Winfrey’s free AppleTV+ show premiered on Thursday. Winfrey, 66, caught up with World Central Kitchen Chef José Andrés and CEO of Feeding America Claire Babineaux-Fontenot to discuss the newly launched America’s Food Fund.

Launched by philanthropists Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs, the fund has already raised $12 million for communities affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak. America’s Food Fund is also accepting food donations.

“Oprah Talks COVID-19” airs weekly on AppleTV+. A subscription is not required to watch.