Tiffany Haddish Releases Music Video For ‘Come And Get Your Baby Daddy’

“Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish is proving just how versatile her talents are after dropping a new music video.

The 40-year-old actress teased the video for “Come And Get Your Baby Daddy” on Instagram before the official release.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Dishes Out Jokes About Her Sex-Life During Lockdown During Instagram Live Special

In typical Haddish fashion, the hilarious video pokes fun at the struggles of dating.

Fans have been praising the video online, with one commenting “Didn’t picture Haddish singing… She nailed it!”

While another said: “This came out at the right time, we need some laughs right about now, hope she has more coming.”

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Channels Audrey Hepburn And Praises Her ‘Role Model’ Meryl Streep

Haddish recently revealed that she was working on an album while speaking to Glamour Magazine.

“It might be really great, it might not but who cares, right? You’ve got to give it a shot.”

The comedian discussed the titles that she had in mind for the record: “It will probably be the She Ready album or the She Ready Experience or the We Ready album. Whatever, it’s going to be ready.”

Haddish also admitted that she’d love to work with rapper Nicki Minaj.

“I’m trying to get her on a couple of tracks. We’re going to have her chirping in go brrrrrrr. I’m like, she ready brrrrrrr!”

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Reveals If There Will Be Another ‘Girls Trip’, ‘Maybe We’ll Do A Different Story’