Val Kilmer Says Splitting From Daryl Hannah Was ‘By Far The Most Painful’ Breakup Of His Life

Val Kilmer has been linked with many famous women but one holds a special place in his heart.

In his new memoir I’m Your Huckleberry, the 60-year-old “Top Gun” actor looks back on his relationship with Daryl Hannah, whom he dated in 2001.

“Lord knows I’ve suffered heartache. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all. (Neil Young, I always loved you, but I’m afraid I hate you now.),” Kilmer writes, according to People.

The couple got together after working on the film “In God We Trust”. Hannah has since married musician Neil Young.

Over the years, Kilmer has also dated Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie, and Cher.

“Once Cher works her way inside your head and heart, she never leaves. For her true friends, her steadfast love and loyalty never die,” he recalls.

Remembering Jolie, Kilmer called her “perhaps the most soulful and serious of them all.”

He adds, “When people ask what she’s like, I say she’s like other women and other superstars, just MORE.”

In recent years, Kilmer has had to undergo chemotherapy and a tracheotomy, but he is now thankful to be cancer-free.

“I have been healed of cancer for over four years now, and there has never been any reoccurrence. I am so grateful,” he says.