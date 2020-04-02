Karol G And Anuel AA Release Music Video For ‘Follow’, Filmed In Quarantine

Karol G and Anuel aren’t letting the coronavirus get in the way of their art.

The Colombian songstress and the Puerto Rican rapper have just released the video for their new duet “Follow”, which was filmed during self-quarantine.

The engaged couple recorded the track while socially isolating together in Miami.

The pair also directed and produced the music video, which sees them doing home workouts, playing Jenga together, and hanging out in the Jacuzzi at their lavish apartment.

Karol G said: “While at home under quarantine, we couldn’t stop making music. We wanted to create a song that was cool and fresh for our fans with a video that shows how we are overcoming the reality that we are all going through.”

The kind-hearted singer recently donated funds to more than 600 families, who have been affected by the pandemic in her hometown of Medellìn, Colombia.

She added: “We are thinking of all of our fans out there and hope you’re staying safe and healthy during this time.”