Eminem And Snoop Dogg Celebrate ‘LA Originals’ In New Netflix Trailer

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and more give a nod to legends of tattoos and photography in the hip-hop space.

RELATED: Eminem Gushes Over Daughter Hailie: ‘She’s Made Me Proud’

Netflix released a new trailer on Wednesday for “LA Originals”, a documentary film highlighting the works of Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol. The two Mexican-American artists carved their place in the annals of hip-hop history for their contributions to the genre and collaborations with rap titans.

Cartoon became a renowned tattoo and designer. He gave Eminem one of his first-ever tattoos and has also gifted pieces to Kobe Bryant, Beyonce, Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Travis Barker, Justin Timberlake, and more. He also designed logos for Cypress Hill and Shady Records.

Oriol, who also serves as the film’s director, developed a reputation that gave him unprecedented access to photograph the Fugees, Snoop Dogg, and Cypress Hill, among others.

RELATED: Mike Tyson Knocks Out Eminem In ‘Godzilla’ Music Video

The documentary features exclusive interviews with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Terry Crews, and many more. “LA Originals” premieres April 10 on Netflix.