Olivia Ximines Wows Hawaii With Tina Turner Cover On ‘American Idol’

Olivia Ximines is ready for the top 20.

On the new “American Idol”, 16-year-old Olivia Ximines delivered a truly knockout performance of a Tina Turner classic in Hawaii.

Before going on, Ximines admitted, “I do think I have a lot to prove since I am one of the younger people in the competition. I’m super-nervous.”

“I’mma take it way back,” she began before launching into an incredible rendition of “Proud Mary”.

After getting through the opening, Ximines took off her coat to reveal a bright yellow dress, which had the audience and the judges up on their feet.

When it came time to meet the judges, the young singer got nothing but praise and a ticket to the top 20.