Nicole Richie Is The Queen Of Trap In Quibi’s ‘Nikki Fre$h’ Trailer

Nicole Richie is getting her trap on as hip-hop superstar Nikki Fre$h.

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Pranks Celebrity Friends In ‘Punk’d’ Revival Trailer

Quibi released a trailer for its new comedy series “Nikki Fre$h” starring Richie as her “trap queen” alter-ego. Richie, 38, embarks on a journey to redefine herself as the next rap legend.

“I am looking for music that only I can make,” Richie tells her husband Joel Madden and his brother Benji Madden. “I want to make music about things that are important to me… Conscious trap is music for everybody — teachers, rabbis, Virgos. But mostly, moms and gays. I’m bringing a voice to our planet.”

RELATED: Offset Races Luxury Cars With Cardi B In ‘Skrrt With Offset’ Trailer

Quibi launches Monday, April 6.