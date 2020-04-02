Kendall Jenner And Scott Disick Discuss Heartbreaking Reason Behind Kourtney Kardashian’s Current Issues

Kendall Jenner thinks there’s an emotional reason for Kourtney Kardashian’s current funk.

In a teaser clip for the latest episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“, the 24-year-old model reveals how she believes her older sister may still be struggling to come to terms with her split from Scott Disick.

“I’m just saying, I think that whole situation might’ve mentally f****d her and I don’t think she dealt with it,” says Jenner.

Although Disick dismisses the theory, he admits that he thinks Kourtney has felt “really misunderstood.

“And a lot of people feel like she’s being rude but I know she means well. And you just gotta see that through her,” he says. “And it’s kind of hard sometimes.”

Meanwhile, Khloe shares how she thinks Kourtney tends to play “the victim role.”

She explains: “It’s frustrating because I have had such an amazing relationship with Kourtney, and I would never throw that away, regardless if we’re in a strange place right now. Because that’s gonna come and go. But she’s not even trying to make things right with me.”

Defending the mother of his three children, Disick adds: “I do know she wants to be on good terms with everybody. It just doesn’t always come out that way.”

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!.

