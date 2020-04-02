YouTubers Yes Theory Compete In Craft Challenge On New ‘Nava On The Fly’ Show — See What Judge Martha Stewart Has To Say

Who better to judge a show about crafts than the queen of crafts: Martha Stewart?

The premiere episode of Ellen Digital Network show “Nava on the Fly”, hosted by DIY and fashion influencer Nava Rose, sees YouTube stars Yes Theory try to make papier-mâché cactuses in under three minutes without instruction.

RELATED: Green Day Get Cooking With ‘Ellen’ Guest Hosts Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg To Celebrate New Album

Yes Theory — Thomas Brag, Matt Dajer, and Ammar Kandil — do what they can with the materials provided. However, Stewart doesn’t seem overly impressed in the ep that airs Thursday.

As per usual, Stewart doesn’t hold back.

RELATED: Martha Stewart Downs ‘Fireball’ Shots With Fellow Guest Host Snoop Dogg And Ice Cube On ‘Ellen’

She tells the YouTubers, “It’s about imagery, it’s about following a direction. And this is a direction that none of you actually got to very well.”

See whom she deems the winner in the clip above.

Nava Rose is set to put more of her fellow influencers’ DIY skills to the test while also sharing some hot tips with viewers on how to recreate trendy projects at home in upcoming episodes.