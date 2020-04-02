Jewel Says ‘Mental Health Needs To Be A Top Priority’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Jewel wants people around the world to take care of their mental health during this quarantine period.

The singer and her Inspiring Children Foundation are hoping to tackle mental health and “the silent symptoms” of COVID-19 with free online mental health tools to help build community and connection.

“I consider this pandemic to be a historic and monumental opportunity for everyone in society to give to one another and to redefine what community is all about,” Jewel said in a statement. “With this pandemic and the financial crisis, we see mental health as the next major issue, and we know we can help.”

She added, “Our mental hygiene can save as many lives as our physical hygiene and mental health needs to be a top priority.”

The new sources from the Inspiring Children Foundation have been made free for the public when you sign up at @ JewelNeverBroken.com and twitch.tv/INSPIREhouse.

According to Jewel, “Research suggests depression and suicide levels dramatically increase during recessions, and when you add a pandemic and isolation to the mix, it becomes a major issue that needs to be given attention.”

The new initiative comes just weeks after Jewel performed a virtual live concert dubbed “Live From San Quarantine” over Instagram, rasing over $550,000 for at-risk youth.