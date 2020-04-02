Flavor Flav Shuns Chuck D For April Fool’s Day Joke: ‘I Am Not Part Of Your Hoax’

Flavor Flav is not a fan of Chuck D’s comedy tastes.

Last month, Chuck D claimed the giant clock-wearing hip-hop legend was no longer a member of Public Enemy. More recently, D told Talib Kweli’s “People’s Party” his previous comment was a way to “get your attention” before the group released the “most significant hip-hop record of our time.”

Flav is not a fan of D’s promotion method and called him out on April Fool’s Day.

I am not a part of your hoax .@mrchuckd,,,there are more serious things in the world right now than April Fool's jokes and dropping records,,,the world needs better than this,,,you say we are leaders so act like one,,,donate to those in need here: https://t.co/7hioasSwuV — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) April 1, 2020

“I am not a part of your hoax,” Flav tweeted. “There are more serious things in the world right now than April Fool’s jokes and dropping records… The world needs better than this… You say we are leaders so act like one… Donate to those in need here.”

Flav linked to MusiCares Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Chuck D and Flavor Flav have been rocking the hip-hop world along with DJ Lord since 1985. Recent tensions between D and Flav, however, may jeopardize their future collabs.