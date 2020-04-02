Martha Stewart Teaches Seth Meyers How To Make ‘The Martha Martini’ During Quarantine

After spending decades in the kitchen, crafting out her multi-million-dollar career, Martha Stewart knows exactly how to make the perfect martini.

The chef and lifestyle guru, 78, appeared on the latest edition of “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, joining the host from her farm through a video link.

RELATED: Green Day Get Cooking With ‘Ellen’ Guest Hosts Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg To Celebrate New Album

Demonstrating the skills that it takes to create her signature “Martha Martini,” the legendary cook mixed ¼ cup of vermouth with four cups of Belvedere vodka and ice cubes, before proceeding to mix it all together in her cocktail shaker.

“Wait until the whole shaker becomes cloudy with cold, like, film,” she advised. “It’s so cold it’s hurting my hand!”

RELATED: Martha Stewart Plows Her Own Farm Roads: ‘I Think I Did A Great Job!’

Stewart also urged viewers to stay safe while cooking during social isolation.

She warned: “The hospitals aren’t open for cuts.”

RELATED: Martha Stewart Downs ‘Fireball’ Shots With Fellow Guest Host Snoop Dogg And Ice Cube On ‘Ellen’