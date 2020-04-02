Watch: Jenny McCarthy And Donnie Wahlberg Recreate ‘Tiger King’ Music Video

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have caught a serious case of “Tiger King” fever.

While stuck at home in self-isolation, the married couple decided to recreate Joe Exotic’s music video for “Because You Love Me”, with Wahlberg as Joe and McCarthy as a tiger.

In the video, Wahlberg is lip-syncs to the song featured in the hit Netflix docuseries, and is shown pretending to hit the tiger laying on the ground.

Since its premiere, fans and celebrities have taken to covering Joe Exotic’s songs, including “Superstore” star Lauren Ash.