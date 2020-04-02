Watch: Jenny McCarthy And Donnie Wahlberg Recreate ‘Tiger King’ Music Video

By Corey Atad.

Photo: Jenny McCarthy/Instagram
Photo: Jenny McCarthy/Instagram

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have caught a serious case of “Tiger King” fever.

RELATED: ‘Tiger King’: A Look At Joe Exotic’s Wildest Country Music Videos

While stuck at home in self-isolation, the married couple decided to recreate Joe Exotic’s music video for “Because You Love Me”, with Wahlberg as Joe and McCarthy as a tiger.

In the video, Wahlberg is lip-syncs to the song featured in the hit Netflix docuseries, and is shown pretending to hit the tiger laying on the ground.

RELATED: ‘Superstore’ Star Lauren Ash Covers ‘Tiger King’ Song

Since its premiere, fans and celebrities have taken to covering Joe Exotic’s songs, including “Superstore” star Lauren Ash.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP