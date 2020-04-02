Hayley Williams Shares ‘Over Yet’ From Debut Solo Album

Hayley Williams veers away from her usual punk sound for an upbeat track called “Over Yet”.

The Paramore frontwoman debuted the tune on Thursday, and a lyric video, off her debut solo album Petals For Armor.

After releasing the track, Williams took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes secrets about writing the song.

“Wrote this one with Steph Marziano and Joey Howard on a three-day writing escapade, last summer,” she wrote. “This one surprised us! went from industrial/punk beat to Janet chorus REAL quick. All my faves rolled into one. Thank God for this one coming out cause my attitude has been s**t lately.”

Williams added, “Hope you’re well out there 🙏🏼.”

Petals For Armor is available to stream on all major platforms.