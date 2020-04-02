Hayley Williams Shares ‘Over Yet’ From Debut Solo Album

Hayley Williams veers away from her usual punk sound for an upbeat track called “Over Yet”.
The Paramore frontwoman debuted the tune on Thursday, and a lyric video, off her debut solo album Petals For Armor.
After releasing the track, Williams took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes secrets about writing the song.
RELATED: Hayley Williams Reveals She Weighed 91 Pounds At The Time Of Her Divorce
“Wrote this one with Steph Marziano and Joey Howard on a three-day writing escapade, last summer,” she wrote. “This one surprised us! went from industrial/punk beat to Janet chorus REAL quick. All my faves rolled into one. Thank God for this one coming out cause my attitude has been s**t lately.”
View this post on Instagram
new song 🆘 “OVER YET” 🌺❤️ out now on all the things! . . wrote this one with @jellyquinn & @steph.marziano on a 3 day writing escapade, last summer. this one surprised us! went from industrial/punk beat to janet chorus REAL quick. all my faves rolled into one. thank god for this one coming out cause my attitude has been shiiiit lately. hope you’re well out there 🙏🏼.
Williams added, “Hope you’re well out there 🙏🏼.”
Petals For Armor is available to stream on all major platforms.