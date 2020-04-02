Diplo Has Not Been Home This Long In 17 Years

The public has been adjusting to life in self-isolation, but for Diplo being home so much is not only unusual, it’s completely foreign.

The world-renowned DJ called into Apple Music’s “Beats 1” with Zane Lowe to give an update on life social distancing. Despite being weeks into new distancing protocols, Diplo, 41, confessed he has not been home this long in 17 years.

“I haven’t been home this long since I was 24-years-old. This is three weeks at my house and I’ve seen parts of my house I never knew existed,” Diplo revealed. “I’ve been in closets. I was like, ‘Where did this come from?’ I was like, ‘Who’s this person that lives here?’ I was like, ‘I never even seen you before.’ ”

“It’s a weird place this house and I might have to sell it when this over. But in the meantime, I’m actually so refreshed by not leaving. I thank God I finished all my music. We were about to go on a whole tour to promote everything,” he continued. “I got to make the best out of what I’m doing and I’m happy. I’m happy to be at home honestly, I never felt like I say that, but I like it.”

Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons also joined the call. The musicians discussed the new Major Lazer and Mumford collaboration, “Lay Your Head On Me”.

“It could be anybody as long as there’s chemistry,” Diplo said of working with Mumford. “I think when you put Major Lazer and Mumford and Sons or Marcus Mumford on paper, you’re like, ‘What the hell are you guys going to do? What the hell could this be?’ But that’s what makes it awesome because it’s just about two guys who love to make music.”

“I don’t think it could have been a better fusion of sounds,” the DJ said. “In fact, when I teased him in the studio with me playing guitar a little bit when we were working on the demo, I have never seen so much interaction on my Instagram. Mr. Easy was like, ‘Oh my God, I love Marcus Mumford,’ or some models were like, ‘I love Marcus Mumford.’ Rappers were like, ‘Wow, that guy’s great.'”

Major Lazer and Mumford dropped “Lay Your Head On Me” on March 26.