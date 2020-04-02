John Mayer Opens Up About Jessica Simpson’s Tell-All Memoir For The First Time

John Mayer has addressed those comments made by Jessica Simpson in her tell-all memoir, Open Book.

Mayer chatted with Andy Cohen on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, when he was asked whether he’d read the book in a game of “Never Have I Ever”.

E! News reported that Simpson wrote that Mayer was “obsessed” with her “sexually and emotionally,” adding that she also worried she “wasn’t smart enough for him.”

Mayer said of the memoir, “I’ve heard about it. I’ve heard some bits.”

“But as Pee Wee Herman says in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he’s not watching the movie, and the reason he’s not watching the movie, he says, ‘I don’t have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it.’ And I think that’s prescient here.”

Simpson and Mayer were thought to have met in 2005 and dated on-and-off for years.

Mayer also spoke about whether he’d heard from Ariana Grande or Gal Gadot after his “Imagine” parody video, as well as answering an array of caller’s questions and revealing whether he’s been creating new music during the coronavirus quarantine.