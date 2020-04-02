Margaret Atwood Helps Support Canadian Writers Impacted By COVID-19

Internationally renowned Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood will take part in an online literary conversation with Canada’s former Governor General Adrienne Clarkson on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 3 p.m. ET on the National Arts Centre’s Facebook page.

RELATED: Margaret Atwood Recommends Some Books To Settle Into While In Self-Isolation

Hosted by #CanadaPerforms, Facebook Canada and the National Arts Centre (NAC), the event seeks to support professionally published authors, poets, essayists and novelists, who have seen their 2020 spring-summer book tours and launch events cancelled.

RELATED: Margaret Atwood Reacts To Kylie Jenner’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Costume: ‘I Had To Look Up Who’ She Was

“Margaret Atwood demonstrated her strong support for the Canadian literary scene by coming forward with the idea of creating a writers’ chapter of #CanadaPerforms, and generously offered to kick it off,” explains Heather Gibson, the NAC’s Executive Producer of Popular Music and Variety, and lead programmer for #CanadaPerforms.

Gibson adds: “We couldn’t be more delighted to have her as an ambassador for this program.”

RELATED: Canadian Author Graeme Gibson, Partner Of Margaret Atwood Dead At 85