‘Hollywood’: Check Out The First Images From Ryan Murphy And Janet Mock’s New Netflix Series

Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock are re-writing Hollywood history.

On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first official images from “Hollywood”, which is produced by Murphy, and executive produced, written and directed by Mock.

“With the present so fraught and the future uncertain, we turned to the past for direction, uncovering buried history to spin an aspirational tale of what ifs: What if a band of outsiders were given a chance to tell their own story? What if the person with greenlight power was a woman? The screenwriter a black man? What if the heroine was a woman of colour? The matinee idol openly gay?” Mock said in a statement about the series.

‘And what if they were all invited into the room where the decisions are made, entering fully and unapologetically themselves to leave victorious and vaunted, their place in history cemented,” she added. “‘Hollywood’ is a love letter to our little industry town where dreamers dwell, stars are born, and magic transcends reality.”

Set in the post-WWII movie industry, “Hollywood” stars David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking and Joe Mantello, Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino and Rob Reiner.

“Hollywood” premieres on Netflix on May 1.