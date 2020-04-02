Adam Levine Belts Out Peter Gabriel’s ‘In Your Eyes’ On ‘The Howard Stern Show’

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine showed off his incredible vocal talents during the latest installment of “The Howard Stern Show”.

The 41-year-old singer belted out a rendition of Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes” while performing through a video stream from his home.

Speaking about the ballad, which appeared in the movie “Say Anything”, Levine hailed it as “one of the greatest songs ever written”, along with The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows.”

Elsewhere, Levine revealed that he had “no idea” about how ratings for “The Voice” had fallen since he left his position as one of the judges on the show.

He said: “I had no f*****g idea about any numbers, about anything at all.”