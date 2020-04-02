TLC Announces ’90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined’ Spin-Off To Air This Week

TLC is not about to let a global pandemic stop them from airing guilty-pleasure programming.

The network announced a spin-off of “90 Day Fiance” titled “90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined” to air in light of social distancing restrictions. The broadcast will rely on computers and video chat to record the show’s stars.

“Our crew is not near them physically at all,” said TLC’s Howard Lee, per Variety. “They will be helping them remotely. And they have no problem with this, the couples. They’re seizing this opportunity. I think that they’re actually really enjoying it, being able to show a part of their lives at home.”

“This series will look very hot-off-the-press — it will look like the paint has not dried. I think our audience is incredibly forgiving right now, and I’m hoping that they accept the way it looks. It will be messy!” he continued. “If for some reason, this is popular, and the audience really loves it, I don’t know — maybe there’s more down the road!”

Some of the “90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined” cast members live together Others, however, are physically apart despite being in a relationship.

“90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined” premieres April 2.

