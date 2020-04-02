Billie Eilish Mulls On Her Fame: ‘People Put On A Green And Black Wig’ And ‘Pretend To Be Me’

Billie Eilish is still making sense of her supreme stardom.

Eilish exploded to the A-list with the success of her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Now Eilish, 18, has had to come to terms with just how much influence she has. The young Grammy-winner touched on her fame for Dazed‘s World, Interrupted issue.

“People put on a green and black wig on and go out in public and pretend to be me,” Eilish said according to DailyMail.

Eilish cashed in big at this year’s Grammy Awards. She was presented with four Grammys including awards for Album of the Year and Song of the Year.