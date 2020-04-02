Oprah Winfrey Finally Reunites With Stedman Graham After 14 Days Of Separate Isolation

After two weeks of quarantining separately, Oprah Winfrey and her long-term partner Stedman Graham have finally reunited once again.

TV executive Winfrey, 66, shared a video of her “short walk to freedom” with Graham, 69, as they made their way to their first dinner together in a fortnight.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Explores America’s Food Fund On ‘Oprah Talks COVID-19’

Last week, Winfrey joined Oprah Magazine‘s digital director Arianna Davis for an interview on Instagram Live, sharing how she’s been holding up while social distancing.

During the chat, the talk show host revealed that Graham was staying at the guesthouse.

She explained: “You all know I had pneumonia late last year… I had just gotten off of antibiotics last week, because I had a bronchial infection.”

RELATED: Oprah On Rap Song ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’: ‘LOVEEEEEEEE IT!’

The Instagram video sees Thando and Sadé (two of Winfrey’s “daughters” and graduates from her school in South Africa) sing “Prepare for Your Freedom, Today!” as Graham finally left the guest house.

Clearly happy to be out, he joked: “Free at last…thank God almighty…free at last.”