‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Virtually Officiates A Couple’s Wedding

Jonathan Ness may be at home self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the “Queer Eye” star from spreading love around.

On Thursday, Van Ness, 33, shared a video on Instagram in which he officiates the wedding of couple Samantha and Stephanie.

“Something told me to check my DMs yesterday,” he wrote in the caption. “I found a message from Stephanie @laxpirate, explaining that she and her fiancé Samantha @punny_lane had their first date at my show in Indianapolis last summer and now in light of cancelling their planned big wedding if I could virtually officiate.”

He added: “I’m so so happy for these two & that I checked that message. Young inner child me is so happy seeing queer love win in the Midwest.”

This isn’t the first wedding that Van Ness has performed. In 2018, he became ordained online — “like Joey from ‘Friends’!” he told Martha Stewart Weddings — and has officiated several weddings since.

For his very first wedding, Van Ness married Leslie Mosier and Rob Chianelli, a.k.a. owners of Instagram superstar dog Doug the Pug.