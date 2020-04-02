Jeffree Star Slams 10-Year-Old Mason Disick Following ‘Spoiled AF’ Comments

Jeffree Star has a message for Mason Disick.

It all started after Disick, 10, son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, slammed the makeup mogul during an Instagram live.

During the livestream, Mason stirred up quite the bit of drama, taking aim at Star calling him “spoiled AF” while also revealing his aunt Kylie Jenner is “not back together” with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

RELATED: Jeffree Star & Shane Dawson Spill The Tea On Kat Von D & And More

But Star caught wind of Mason’s comments and hit back.

In a since-deleted tweet, Star wrote, “I had $500 in my bank account six years ago… Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made.”

He added, “Hopefully his father can educate him soon!”

Mason has since been removed from all social media platforms by his parents.