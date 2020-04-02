TV Tribute To Kenny Rogers Announced, Will Feature Virtual Performances By Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie & More

The Gambler will be receiving a sweet send-off as some of the biggest names in country music prepare to pay tribute to the late Kenny Rogers, who passed away on March 20 at age 81.

On Thursday, reported People, CMT announced plans for “CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares”, a virtual tribute concert featuring an array or artists offering performances of Kenny Rogers’ hits from their homes as they self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to People, the artists involved “will film their tributes directly from their own homes and their performances will be blended with rare archival photos, interviews and performances, as well as clips and commentary from Rogers himself.”

Performers scheduled to take part include Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles, Lady Antebellum, Richie, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill and more.

“Kenny Rogers transcended genres and generations with his musical versatility, legendary collaborations and timeless appeal, and we’re honoured to pay tribute to his legacy,” said CMT executive producer and vice president of production, music & events CMT Margaret Comeaux in a statement. “Particularly in these turbulent times, we’ll stop and take a moment to allow the memory of our dear friend Kenny to bring us together and inspire us to lend support to those in the music community who are most in need.”

