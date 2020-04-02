‘Tiger King’: Dillon Passage Spills On Relationship With Joe Exotic, Shares Thoughts On Netflix Docuseries

Dillon Passage is talking all things “Tiger King”.

The viral docuseries hit Netflix last month and it has the world talking about something other than the coronavirus. The series told the real-life story of Joe Exotic, a big cat zoo owner, and his plot to hire a hit-man to murder Big Cat founder Carole Baskin. Passage comes into the docuseries near the end when he is introduced as Exotic’s third husband.

Speaking with Andy Cohen for a quarantined version of “Radio Andy”, Passage spilled on his relationship with Exotic, who he dated for “little over two weeks” before they decided to “jump the gun” and get married, and what he really thinks of the Netflix doc.

RELATED: Watch: Jenny McCarthy And Donnie Wahlberg Recreate ‘Tiger King’ Music Video

“Were animals a part of the allure in being with Joe?” Cohen asked. “It seems like a lot of people got swept away by the idea of petting the baby tigers and stuff.”

“Oh, 100%. I mean, I was in a really bad place when I met Joe,” Passage explained. “I was just going through a lot of things, I was an addict. Being around the animals gave me a purpose. It felt like I was actually doing something with my life. It brought me out of my depression. It was like my own little rehab.”

Adding, “Joe never once encouraged me to do any drugs. I mean, I smoked a lot of weed. But that’s literally it.”

RELATED: OJ Simpson Reacts To ‘Tiger King’, Says Carole Baskin’s Missing Ex-Husband Is ‘Tiger Sashimi’

Passage later chatted about Exotic, who is currently serving 22 years in prison for the murder plot and animal cruelty charges, revealing, “He’s been moved to this new facility, they’re putting on a COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at, so I have yet to speak to him since he was moved.”

He continued, “I do love Joe, he’s been there for me through my darkest times and I’m not just going to dip out and abandon him when he needs me most… He’s a really good guy. He may have made some sketchy decisions but I know he regrets them. His intentions are really good at heart.”

“Tiger King” is now streaming on Netflix.